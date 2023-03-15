IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 1,125,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.