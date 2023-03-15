IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 956,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,822. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

