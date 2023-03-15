IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,256. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.31.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

