IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

