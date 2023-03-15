IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 234,631 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $5,988,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 60,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,817. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

