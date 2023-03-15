IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 387,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,335. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.