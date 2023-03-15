IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 387,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,335. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

