IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.