IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 218,150 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. 12,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $105.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

