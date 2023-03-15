IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 291,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,682. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.