Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 739,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 357,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.43. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $333,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

