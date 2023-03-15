Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 35.4% in February

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 175,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IMPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,305. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

