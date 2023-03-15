Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

INCZY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 4,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

