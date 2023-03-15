Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 30004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of C$422.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.