Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 30004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.
Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16.
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
