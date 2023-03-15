Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 4,853 shares.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$422.73 million for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

