Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as low as C$1.86. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 4,853 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
See Also
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.