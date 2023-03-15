Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in February

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 198,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,227. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

