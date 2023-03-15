Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.33.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

