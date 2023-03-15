Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

