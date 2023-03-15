Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,824 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

