Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.