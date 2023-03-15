Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,333 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $637.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $719.86 and a 200-day moving average of $681.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

