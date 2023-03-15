Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 141,681 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 141,681 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

