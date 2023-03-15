Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,190 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.