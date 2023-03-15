Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.19

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $36.90. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 1,112 shares changing hands.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
