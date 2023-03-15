Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.37

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 2895899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.
Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
