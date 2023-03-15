Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.37

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 2895899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Down 9.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,358,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

