Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN remained flat at $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 213,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

