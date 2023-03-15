Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN remained flat at $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 213,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.