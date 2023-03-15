Insider Buying: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Acquires 65,701 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

JNCE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 449,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,953. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.