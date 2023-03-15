Insider Buying: ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) Director Sally Crawford bought 40,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,711.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ZimVie Stock Up 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 1,742,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ZimVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
