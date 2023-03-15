Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.13. 1,721,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,033. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $227.94 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

