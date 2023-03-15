Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 2,606 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,165.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43.
Willdan Group Price Performance
WLDN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.