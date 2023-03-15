Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells 2,606 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $42,712.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,004 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,165.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after buying an additional 290,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday.

About Willdan Group

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.