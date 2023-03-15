Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.99. 674,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.