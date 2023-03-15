Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 80,282 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 438,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,053. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.