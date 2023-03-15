Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,348. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

