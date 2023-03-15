Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of INSE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
