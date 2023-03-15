Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of INSE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $345.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

