Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
