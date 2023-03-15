Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $317.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $312.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,212.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

