Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

