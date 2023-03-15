Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aptiv by 171.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

