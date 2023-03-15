Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 76,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

