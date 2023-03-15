Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 342,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Stories

