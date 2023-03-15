Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.