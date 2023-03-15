Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 9.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.