Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 260 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

