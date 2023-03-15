Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.0 %

Danaher stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

