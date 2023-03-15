Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Intel stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

