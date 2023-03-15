Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.14 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INTR opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 215,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inter & Co, Inc.

INTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

