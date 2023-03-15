Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 4,241,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,908. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

