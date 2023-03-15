InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 9,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
InterCure Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18.
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
