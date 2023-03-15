International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 883,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 725,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,630,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,276,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 291,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 424,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $899.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

