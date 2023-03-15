Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.71

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and traded as high as $39.85. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 2,063 shares changing hands.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

