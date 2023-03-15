Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 247,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

